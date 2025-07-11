'Victory for fight against votebandi': Petitioners hail SC order on Bihar electoral roll revision

The Supreme Court’s direction to the Election Commission to include Aadhaar cards, voter I-cards and ration cards as documentary proof for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has come as a shot in the arm for those opposing the “exclusionary” drive.

Psephologist and petitioner Yogendra Yadav called it the “first victory of (the) democratic struggle against votebandi”.

“The court asked all the questions (to the EC) that we wanted to…. The struggle will continue on the streets, in society and in court,” he said.

A poll panel source said: “As of now, there is no change in the list of documents the EC has mandated.... The commission will reply in court on the due date.”

The enumeration forms already have optional fields for the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number and Aadhaar.

These enumeration documents, however, are currently not acceptable as proof of a voter’s date or place of birth. The guidelines give leeway to electoral registration officers to include other documents.

In court, the EC iterated that the Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship and is issued to foreigners as well as it eases their business-related processes, the poll panel said.

DMK parliamentarian P. Wilson quoted this submission and posted on X: “This is classic BJP. They’ve spent 11 years compelling citizens to disclose their personal information to obtain an Aadhaar card. They’ve mandated linkage of Aadhaar from bank accounts to gas connections to passports to property documents and now they tell the Supreme Court that an Aadhaar card is not proof of citizenship…. So the only use was for BJP to track down voters and use Aadhaar details for its campaigns?”

BJP social media head Amit Malviya claimed that the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the drive.

He posted on X: “Crushing blow to the Opposition’s false narrative!... But the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional mandate of the SIR process, delivering a decisive setback to this orchestrated campaign of misinformation.”

Petitioner and RJD MP Manoj Jha said the court favouring the inclusion of Aadhaar, EPIC and ration cards as documentary proof for enumeration “is a big victory”.

He added: “There was a fear among people that they would be excluded; the Supreme Court has shown the path of inclusion.”

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, wrote on X: “By asking theECI to accept Aadhaar card and voter card as valid documents in the SIR, the Supreme Court has effectively stalled the Election Commission’s attempt to verify citizenship in the guise of voter list verification…. Its job is to ensure that every valid adult is able to vote.”

CPIML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, the first party head to write to the EC against the drive, said in a statement: “The Supreme Court in its order has taken note of the fundamental constitutional and legal anomalies and improprieties underlying the EC’s sudden SIR campaign in Bihar and also the logistical issues and inconvenience being experienced by common voters of Bihar.”

He added: “The widespread participation in and support for yesterday’s Chakka Jam action in Bihar has shown us glimpses of the people’s anxiety and anger aroundthe votebandi drive and also their resolve to defend theconstitutional guarantee of universal adult franchise with all their might.”

AAP spokesperson Anurag Dhanda told reporters: “The AAP places three clear demands before the Election Commission. First, the ongoing special voter roll revision in Bihar must be stopped immediately. Second, this entire process must undergo an independent judicial investigation. Third, all political parties must be provided transparent and time-bound updates to ensure fair and trustworthy participation in elections.”

Trinamool MP and petitioner Mahua Moitra posted on X: “Thank you Supreme Court for including Aadhaar, EPIC & Ration cards as valid documents for any voter roll revision. This will go a long way in preventing @ECISVEEP motive of disenfranchisement.”