Rahul Gandhi flags Adani’s Odisha clout, accuses BJP of sidelining people’s welfare

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mohan Charan Majhi government in Odisha, accusing it of serving the interests of industrialists like Gautam Adani instead of prioritising the welfare of the people.

“Adani runs the Odisha government. He also runs Modi,” Rahul said at the “Samvidhan Bachao (Save the Constitution)” rally at the Baramunda Ground here. “Look how the chariots of the deities during the Rath Yatra were halted for Adani and his family.”

The chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings were unusually stopped midway on the Grand Road in Puri on June 27, the first day of the Rath Yatra. They resumed their journey the following day, with Gautam Adani and his family participating in the procession.

Accusing the Majhi government of neglecting the common people, Rahul, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said: “This is not a people’s government. It is a government run by a handful of industrialists like Adani.”

Accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul urged people to question the government on its record. “Ask the government how many jobs it has created, and what it has done for small businesses. They have done nothing in this regard,” he said.

Odisha Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday

He also alleged that women in Odisha feel unsafe. “Around 40,000 women have gone missing and at least 15 are raped every day,” Rahul claimed. He further criticised the BJP government for failing to protect farmers’ interests, saying many had not received payments under the crop insurance scheme despite the responsibility being handed over to large corporations.

With a copy of the Constitution in hand, Rahul accused the state government of violating its principles. “The Constitution promises to safeguard the rights of the poor, the oppressed, farmers and backward communities. It says nothing about protecting billionaires like Adani and Ambani. But in Odisha, it seems Adani is running the government. His posters are everywhere,” he said.

He called on the public to demand a caste census in Odisha. “Our government in Telangana has done it. The census gives us a clear idea of the social composition, allowing for targeted welfare measures. You must unite to demand this,” the Congress leader said.

He also accused the Majhi government of handing over the state’s natural resources to industrialists. “Jal, jangal aur zameen (water, forest and land) belong to the people, especially tribals, not to Adani. The government is taking them away for corporate benefit. This must change. The previous BJD government was also doing this,” he said.

Promising to reverse this trend if Congress comes to power, Rahul said: “We will ensure these resources remain with the people. We will give you land rights and implement PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas).”

The Congress leader also targeted the Election Commission, alleging manipulation of electoral rolls. “In Maharashtra, one crore extra voters were added between the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. They are planning something similar in Bihar to steal votes again,” Gandhi said. He had addressed a joint Mahagathbandhan rally in Patna on Wednesday.

Kharge’s claim

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the BJP-led central government was attempting to omit secularism and socialism from the Constitution, and weakening legislations meant to protect the poor and tribals.

Addressing the party’s rally here, Kharge also said that tribals, dalits, women and youths of the country will have to learn to fight for their rights under the BJP rule.

“The saffron party has a mission to change the Constitution... The BJP government at the Centre is attempting to omit secularism and socialism from our Constitution,” he asserted.

Kharge said the Congress had introduced the Forest Rights Act in 2006 to protect the poor and tribals. However, the Narendra Modi-led government is trying to weaken the legislation, he alleged.

“In the name of industry, the BJP government is destroying forests everywhere... They will also wipe out dalits, tribals and youths unless they learn to fight for their rights,” he claimed.

Hitting out at the Centre, he also said that the Congress governments set up 160 PSUs in India, while the BJP dispensation “privatised 23 of those”.

“Modi ji is selling public assets created by the Congress to his friends. He has only one agenda – to destroy the Constitution. During the last Lok Sabha elections, he had urged voters for 400-plus seats so that he could change the Constitution,” the Congress president said.

Later in a post on X, Kharge said during the Congress governments, the Paradeep Port, Rourkela Steel Plant, Hirakud Dam, NALCO, NTPC, Chilika Naval Academy, Rail Coach Factory in Mancheswar, HAL in Koraput, and the Ordnance Factory were established.

He added: “Modi ji is handing over the hard-earned money of Odisha’s people to his billionaire friends. All government factories, government companies, mines, port, airport, forests, land – everything is being given to a few of Modi ji’s friends,” he claimed.

Kharge asserted that the BJP, “which makes tall claims”, has “zero” contribution towards Odisha and Bhubaneswar.

Additional reporting by PTI