'Veerangna' row: Opposition slams BJP for 'anti-women mindset'; Jangra says comments were 'distorted'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra on Sunday claimed his remarks on the Pahalgam terror victims were "distorted" for political motives and he had no intention of insulting anyone, as the opposition parties demanded his sacking.

"I do not treat women of my country weak in any manner... We stand with the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack, we stand with those families... Still, if I have hurt anyone's feelings, I have no hesitation in apologising," he said in a video message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jangra's remarks that the tourists in Pahalgam should have put up a fight against the terrorists and the women, who lost their husbands in the attack, should have acted like 'veerangna' (warrior women) has sparked an uproar, with the Congress, TMC and SP accusing the BJP of being insensitive and "anti-women".

BJP leader and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed Jangra's remarks on Pahalgam tourists "wrong" and said the matter should be closed now as he has expressed regret for any hurt caused.

Asked about Jangra's comments, Khattar told reporters in Karnal that it does not reflect the party's stance.

"He presented (Jangra's remarks) these in the wrong context. Those sisters who have lost their husbands (in the incident), to say this about them is wrong and inappropriate," said Khattar.

Khattar, a former Haryana chief minister, said Jangra had expressed regret for any hurt caused by his remarks. "I believe this matter should now be closed here," he said.

Jangra made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a gathering here in an event organised to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar.

On Sunday, he tried to justify his remarks after facing flak from several quarters.

"I do not treat women of my country weak in any manner. I believe they are brave and we only need to ignite the spirit of Ahliyabai and Jhansi ki Rani so that if such circumstances arise, like in Pahalgam, they can fight with the spirit of bravery.

"I respect 'veerangnas' of my country, I salute them.

"Our armed forces avenged the Pahalgam attack and taught Pakistan a lesson that it could not imagine. We can never call our sisters weak and I believe we only need to ignite the spirit of Jhansi ki Rani and Ahilyabai in them.

"In this context, I had made my remarks, but these are being twisted. Those who are making it a political issue, God give them 'sadbuddhi' (better sense). It only harms the country and society," he added.

The Congress on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for Jangra's remarks.

The opposition party also cited a series of objectionable remarks made recently by BJP leaders -- Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah and the state's deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda.

While the Congress claimed that Devda had said the entire Indian Army and brave soldiers were bowing at the feet of PM Modi, Shah had to apologise after his remarks linking the religion of terrorists behind the Pahalgam strike with that of Col Sofiya Qureshi triggered an outrage.

Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had briefed the media alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and on Operation Sindoor.

Expressing outrage over Jangra's comments, TMC said in a post on X handle, "How dare BJP MP @rcjangrabjp say the women in Pahalgam lacked bravery? 26 people lost their lives, and he blames the women. This isn't just insensitive, it's vile and inhuman." Accusing the saffron party of being misogynistic, the TMC said in the post, "@BJP4India has mastered the art of degrading women. Misogyny isn't a bug in their ideology, it's the core." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the BJP "Instead of honouring women, insulting them, condemning them and exploiting and harassing them in every possible way is the real face of the BJP, which is both disgusting and extremely shameful. BJP is not a party but a swamp of anti-women mentality," he alleged on X.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Chandigarh on Sunday, Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot said, "While we are all proud of our armed forces, it saddens me when some senior BJP leaders in responsible positions like Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Ram Chander Jangra, are using indecent language with regard to our brave Army officers and the people killed in Pahalgam attack and their families".

Congress MP from Rohtak, Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda, who also addressed the media with Pilot, said Jangra has "destroyed the honour" of the women whose husbands were brutally killed by the terrorists in Pahalgam.

He questioned why the State Women's Commission has not taken any cognizance of these statements till now.

"The entire nation stands with all the sisters and daughters whose 'Sindoor' has been taken away. The BJP leaders have been continuously making irresponsible statements," he alleged.

Jangra on Saturday stoked a row by saying that the tourists who came under terrorist attack in the meadows of Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, should have put up a fight and the women, who lost their husbands, should have acted like 'veerangna' (warrior women).

He claimed that the number of casualties would have been low had the tourists undergone Agniveer training and also said the ladies "lacked" the spirit of warrior women.

The terror attack left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.