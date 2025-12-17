Row in Lok Sabha as VB-G Ram G Bill seeks to replace MGNREGA, drop Mahatma Gandhi name

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday introduced in the Lok Sabha the contentious VB—G RAM G BILL that is to replace the flagship rural job programme MGNREGA amid a strong Opposition protest over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme and what it described as an attempt to dilute its provisions.

As agriculture and rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rose to introduce the VIKSIT BHARAT—GUARANTEE FOR ROZGAR AND AJEEVIKA MISSION (GRAMIN): VB—G RAM G BILL 2025, seeking to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Opposition MPs trooped into the Well raising slogans of “Gandhiji ka yeh apman, nahi sahega Hindustan (India won’t brook this insult to Gandhi)” and waving placards bearing pictures of the Father of the Nation.

Leading the attack, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of being obsessed with renaming schemes and said legislation of such significance should not be rushed based on “somebody’s whim, ambition and prejudice”. She demanded that the bill be referred to a standing committee for detailed scrutiny, arguing that it seeks to dilute the existing demand-driven guarantee of employment by making it supply-driven.

“Mahatma Gandhi was not from my family, but he is like my family. This is the emotion of the entire country,” she told the House as BJP members attempted to provoke her by repeatedly remarking that Mahatma Gandhi did not belong to her family.

After the introduction of the bill, Priyanka led a protest march of Opposition MPs outside the House with placards bearing pictures of Mahatma Gandhi. “Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi should not be insulted. But more than the name change, the bill seeks to strip millions of labourers across the country of their legal guarantee to employment. The bill they have introduced is against millions of labourers in the country, as well as against village assemblies and panchayats. It should be withdrawn immediately,” she said.

Rejecting the Opposition’s charge, Chouhan said “Mahatma Gandhiji lives in our hearts” and asserted that the proposed legislation aimed to establish “Ram Rajya”, which he pointed out Gandhi had envisioned.

“Bapu used to talk about establishing Ram Rajya. I don’t know why the Opposition got agitated over the name ‘G RAM G’…,” he said. He dismissed allegations of dilution of MNREGA provisions and claimed the new bill would raise guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days.

Late evening, sources indicated that the government would push the bill through on Wednesday. The Congress has issued a whip to ensure the presence of its Lok Sabha members during the last three days of the session.

DMK’s T.R. Baalu said the government’s flurry only showed its “hatred” towards Gandhi.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said: “I oppose the idea of replacing Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s name with G RAM G. Ramji is respected by people, but to me, Mahatma Gandhi is much more relevant.”