Varanasi gears up for grand Mahashivratri celebration amid Maha Kumbh influx, Akharas to lead grand procession

With an increased influx of devotees from the Maha Kumbh, Varanasi is all set to celebrate Mahashivratri with grandeur, officials said here on Tuesday.

Various Akharas, along with a large number of saints and Naga sadhus, will take out a grand procession before offering prayers at the revered Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple management have completed preparations for the celebrations, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said on Tuesday.

Also Read Kumbh mela area to be no vehicle zone from 4pm and Prayagraj from 6pm on February 25

Discussions have been held with the heads of Akharas and other saints who have arrived from the Mahakumbh regarding their scheduled visit to the temple, he said.

According to Sharma, the saints and Akhara members will be allowed to offer prayers at the temple from 6 am to 9 am.

In the evening, at 5:30 pm, a grand procession will commence from Hanuman Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, proceeding towards Godaulia.

From there, the saints and Akhara heads will walk to the temple and enter through Gate No. 4 for darshan, he said.

The temple visit is expected to take approximately two to two-and-a-half hours, after which they will exit via the Annapurnaji and Dhundhiraj Ganesh routes. Meanwhile, two separate lines will remain open at the ghats and Saraswati Phatak for the general public.

As per Akhara traditions, another darshan window of 30 minutes has been scheduled at 2 pm in the afternoon, Sharma said.

He also confirmed that the traditional "Shiv Baraat" procession, organised in coordination with the administration, will take place on February 27, a day after Mahashivratri, considering the heavy rush of devotees and Akhara members.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.