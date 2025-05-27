Varanasi court rejects criminal complaint against Rahul Gandhi over 'mythological' remark on Lord Rama

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Monday dismissed a criminal complaint filed against Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly referring to Lord Rama as a "mythological" figure during an interactive session in the United States last month.

The complaint, which was filed by Advocate Hari Shankar Pandey, was rejected as “non-maintainable” by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Varanasi, reported Live Law.

The petitioner had termed Gandhi’s alleged remarks as “hateful” and “controversial.”

The complaint alleged that Gandhi has repeatedly made derogatory statements about past incarnations and revered symbols of Sanatan Dharma, thereby insulting the sentiments of Hindus.

It further claimed that such actions amount to hate speech and are part of a recurring pattern of conduct by the Congress leader and his party.

“MP Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress have become habitual offenders of such acts,” the complaint read.

It referred to oral observations recently made by the Supreme Court of India expressing disapproval of Gandhi’s remarks about Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter VD Savarkar. “However, these people refuse to mend their ways,” the plea added.

Pandey argued that Gandhi’s comment on Lord Rama was particularly egregious in light of the Supreme Court’s acknowledgment of Shri Ram Lalla's existence in its historic Ram Janmabhoomi judgment.

The complaint sought Gandhi’s prosecution under Sections 356, 351, 353, and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Supreme Court on Monday had dismissed a petition seeking the inclusion of VD Savarkar’s name in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1956.

The petition claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Savarkar were a violation of the petitioner's fundamental duties.