Vaishno Devi protests: Hunger strike deepens as Katra shutdown stretches to day 3

The shutdown in Katra against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project entered its third day on Friday, with more people sitting on the hunger to demand the release of those detained during earlier demonstrations.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for a 72-hour shutdown, which began on Wednesday. It announced that all activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra would remain suspended during the bandh.

Women and children have now joined the six protesters who began a hunger strike on Wednesday night, demanding the release of 18 Samiti members detained during a protest march against the project earlier that day.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board decided to move forward with a Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre track to the shrine after shelving the project in the past due to similar protests.

The project will facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it difficult to climb the track to the cave shrine, it had said.

The Samiti, which represents shopkeepers, pony operators and palanquin owners, argues that the ropeway would destroy the livelihoods of local business owners and has demanded that the project be scrapped.

With black flags displayed across the town, shops, restaurants, and other business establishments remained closed for the third day, and vehicular movement was at a standstill, following the Samiti's call for protest.

The bandh has disrupted normal life in one of India’s busiest pilgrimage hubs, which is visited daily by thousands of devotees seeking blessings at the cave shrine.

"The bandh is part of our 72-hour-long shutdown against the ropeway project. It is going on peacefully. The committee will decide on the next course of action soon," said a spokesperson for the Samiti.

Criticising the administration for its lack of engagement, the spokesperson said, "The administration is indifferent to the plight of people, including women and children, holding peaceful protests. Our simple demand is to shelve the project, as it threatens the livelihood of Katra residents, most of whom rely on the pilgrimage economy." He further claimed that instead of initiating dialogue, the administration resorted to force, including the detention of Samiti leaders during a peaceful protest. "They are creating an unnecessary crisis with their approach," he stated.

Shiva, a participant in the hunger strike, had to be hospitalised after his condition deteriorated.

"Our hunger strike will continue until the detained individuals are released. If someone falls ill, another person will replace them," said another participant in the hunger strike.

Eighteen protesters, including Samiti leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, were detained by police during Wednesday's march and taken away from the protest site.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

In Jammu, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front (DFSS) extended its support to the pilgrims, who are facing hardships due to the bandh, and urged that the issue be resolved amicably.

"We stand with the pilgrims and support better facilities. If needed, create two ropeways instead of one. Provide more amenities for accommodating pilgrims during the yatra," said DFSS President Ashok Gupta.

Gupta added that the pilgrimage had significantly boosted Katra's economy, and the bandh was causing inconvenience to devotees. "Yatra, business, ponywalas are all dependent on pilgrims. They should not be put to inconvenience," he said.

"For the past three days, pilgrims have faced immense difficulties. If the authorities fail to address this, we will use our vehicles to ferry pilgrims to the temple and provide them with food," he said.

However, many pilgrims expressed dissatisfaction over the closure of eateries and the unavailability of local transport, which caused significant inconvenience during their journey to the cave shrine.

To lessen the impact of the bandh, the Shrine Board has arranged boarding and lodging for pilgrims arriving in the town.

Special langars at the Katra railway station, Banganga and Tarakote are providing tea and milk to ensure the yatra continues smoothly on both tracks.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.