India urges Israel and Iran to avoid escalation, calls for dialogue and peace

India on Friday urged Israel and Iran to avoid escalating the conflict and, instead, use available channels of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi apparently stressed the need for the "restoration of peace" during a call with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in the evening. In a post on X, Modi wrote: "Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region."

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a statement issued by the external affairs ministry said India was closely monitoring the situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. "India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support."

The statement added that Indian missions in both countries were in contact with the Indian community. And, all Indian nationals in the region had been advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories.

Earlier in the day, the Indian missions in Tel Aviv and Tehran issued individual advisories for Indian nationals in both countries. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and the home-front command," the Indian mission in Tel Aviv said. According to the mission’s website, there are around 26,000 Indians in Israel.

The advisory to the 4,000 Indians in Iran said: "...All Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassy’s social media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities."