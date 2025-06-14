India skirts resolution on Gaza at UN, reiterates support for two-state solution

India abstained from a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) draft

resolution on “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” in Gaza, citing consistency in policy that saw New Delhi refrain from earlier UN resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The resolution, moved by Spain, was voted in with a majority of 149 countries in favour, while 12 voted against it and 19 abstained. While the US and Israel voted against the resolution, India broke ranks with all the countries in South Asia, Brics and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to abstain.

The vote comes less than a week ahead of the United Nations conference that hopes to advance global efforts towards achieving a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Thursday, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, P. Harish, explained the reason behind India’s stand. “India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side, in peace with Israel.”