Uttar Pradesh: Building collapse at Kannauj railway station injures 23

An under-construction building at Kannauj Railway Station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, injuring at least 23 labourers.

Three injured labourers have been referred to King George Medical University here while 20 others are under treatment at the Kannauj district hospital.

The construction was undertaken as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme conceived by the Narendra Modi government to beautify stations and equip them for high-speed trains.

Asim Arun, Uttar Pradesh’s social welfare minister and BJP MLA of Kannauj, said: “The State Disaster Response Force, railway police and employees of the local municipal body have rescued 23 workers so far and are trying to remove the rubble to find out if anyone else is trapped there.”

“Three rescued workers have been sent to Lucknow’s medical college for treatment because their condition was critical. The other 20 are in the district hospital. The rescue operation is underway. The railways have ordered an inquiry. We will soon know the reason behind the incident and the guilty will be punished,” Arun added.

Initial visuals from the site showed scenes of chaos and confusion, clouds of dust and broken beams as people tried to rescue those who had been trapped.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed. Roof shuttering is a temporary structure that supports concrete while it sets.

“As soon as the concrete was poured over the shuttering, it collapsed. Everyone on it fell,” an eyewitness said.

Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, district magistrate of Kannauj, said: “The rescue operation will continue till the rescuers are confirmed that nobody is left there.”