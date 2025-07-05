MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Srinagar records hottest July day since 1953 as heatwave grips Kashmir

The maximum temperature in Srinagar reached 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 7.8 degrees above the seasonal average

PTI Published 05.07.25, 10:20 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Srinagar experienced the hottest July day in over seven decades on Saturday as a persistent heatwave continued across Kashmir, officials said.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar reached 37.4 degrees Celsius, which is 7.8 degrees above the seasonal average. This temperature marks the third highest ever recorded in the city, and the highest since 1953.

The all-time highest temperature in Srinagar is 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was observed on July 10, 1946.

Also Read

Additionally, the tourist resort in Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, experienced its hottest July day on record, with temperatures soaring to 31.6 degrees Celsius. The previous record was 31.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 21 of last year.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, also reported the second hottest July day, reaching a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius, marking its second-hottest July day ever.

Kupwara in north Kashmir also witnessed its hottest July day since 2006, with a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

All weather stations across the Valley are currently experiencing heatwave as daytime temperatures hover several degrees above normal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

