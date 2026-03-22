US tourists booked for flying drones near Kochi Coast Guard headquarters

A case has been registered against two US nationals for allegedly two US nationals for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, police said on Sunday.

The accused Katie Michelle Phelps (32) and Christopher Ross Harvey (35) are from California.

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According to police officials at Fort Kochi police station, the duo had arrived in Kochi as tourists and were spotted flying a drone to record videos near the Coast Guard Headquarters on Saturday morning.

They were noticed by the tourism police, who took them into custody.

Fort Kochi, which houses establishments of the Navy and Coast Guard, falls under a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited.

However, being a popular tourist destination, such violations occur frequently as visitors, often unaware of the restrictions, use drones for videography.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules.

Police said the drone and a laptop in their possession have been seized.

The two were later released after being issued notices to appear before the police as part of the ongoing investigation, officials added.