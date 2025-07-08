MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US authorities to hand over Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh to India

Harpreet’s arrest came days after the US had extradited key Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 08.07.25, 06:35 AM
Harpreet Singh.

Harpreet Singh. PTI picture

Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, currently in US custody, is likely to be extradited to India soon, sources in the security establishment said on Monday.

“(Harpreet’s) extradition process has officially commenced,” a security official said.

“He was arrested by US authorities in April and is wanted in India for his involvement in several terror attacks that targeted police stations and public institutions across Punjab.”

Harpreet’s arrest came days after the US had extradited key Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India.

His interrogation is expected to offer insights into a wider international terror network, and his alleged links with Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus and Khalistani separatist groups operating from foreign soil.

The National Investigation Agency had officially declared Passia a wanted terrorist and placed a 5-lakh reward on him in connection with multiple cases, the official said.

Passia is believed to have orchestrated or facilitated over 14 terrorist attacks between 2023 and 2025, most of them targeting police stations and personnel in Punjab.

He is accused of providing weapons, funds and logistical support to terror operatives to attack a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh, in September last year. The grenade attack was allegedly carried out with the help of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

“Once extradited, Passia will stand trial under multiple anti-terrorism laws, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the official said.

A resident of Passia village in Amritsar district, Harpreet was arrested in California by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following sustained coordination with Indian intelligence agencies.

Sources said Passia is believed to have collaborated with Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistani terror outfits, including the Babbar Khalsa International, which India has designated a terrorist group.

Passia is said to have used a human trafficking network to illegally enter the US in 2021 through the Mexico border.

