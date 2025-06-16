MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
UP tutor rapes 10-year-old girl; beats her father, uncle when they confront him at his residence

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday evening, when the girl had gone for tuition

PTI Published 16.06.25, 06:46 PM
Representational Image

A coaching centre operator in Sahabganj area has been booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

They said the incident allegedly took place on Sunday evening, when the girl had gone for tuition.

Upon returning home, the girl informed her family members about the incident. Her father and uncle reached the coaching centre, where they were allegedly beaten up by Singh.

Station House Officer Arjun Singh said the girl's mother lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered.

He said the girl has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

