MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 06 September 2025

UP: Leopard kills young girl in Bijnor village, dragged to field while fetching milk

When her family raised alarm, the animal ran away, but the child died on the spot

PTI Published 06.09.25, 04:40 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack here, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kandra Wali village of Nagina Dehat area on Friday night when Gudiya, who was staying on her family's farm, came out to fetch milk, Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was attacked by the leopard that dragged her to the sugarcane field. When her family raised alarm, the animal ran away, but the child died on the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Circle officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Leopard
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Strong leader’ effect: Businesses in India, US genuflect to PM Modi and Donald Trump

The profusion of advertisements thanking the prime minister for GST simplification and tech titans from Bill Gates to Tim Cook singing hosannas for the US President have a common thread
In this image posted on Sept. 6, 2025, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi speaks during the unveiling of the book 'Operation SINDOOR: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan', written by Lt General KJS 'Tiny' Dhillon (Retd).
Quote left Quote right

Theaterisation will come, today or tomorrow. We just have to see how long it will take

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT