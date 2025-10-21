Delhi AQI hits 400+: BJP blames AAP in Punjab for pollution despite promises to act

The BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for the capital’s worsening air quality, despite being in power in Delhi and promising to curb pollution effectively.

“Delhi is suffering due to stubble burning in Punjab, despite the Supreme Court’s strictures against it,” Sirsa said. “Every religion has the right to celebrate its festival. The issue here is not Diwali, it is pollution caused by external factors beyond our control.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya added, “Stop blaming Deepawali for the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party — it's their smoke, not the festival’s lamps or firecrackers, that darkens Delhi’s skies. Their dark shadow still looms large over the Capital.”

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood also stressed that cracker-bursting alone could not explain the deterioration in air quality. “The incidents happening in neighboring areas also impact Delhi. Stubble is burnt in Punjab, but the then Arvind Kejriwal government did nothing. The opposition is just doing politics to hide its failure,” Sood said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 at 8 am on Tuesday. Thirty-six of the city’s 38 monitoring stations reported “red zone” pollution levels, with visibility sharply reduced across the city.

Experts warned that air quality could worsen further into the “severe” category by Wednesday.

The 24-hour average AQI on Monday had already reached 345, placing it in the “very poor” category.

The BJP government had promised to tackle pollution proactively, including interventions such as artificial rain to bring down AQI levels and strict enforcement of Supreme Court guidelines allowing only green crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

But Monday night saw widespread violation of these rules, with firecrackers reportedly bursting well past midnight.

AAP leaders accused the BJP of failing to act effectively, calling its promises hollow.

AAP MLA Gopal Rai said, “The level of pollution has increased. But the Delhi government is not doing anything. They are making excuses and blaming other states. BJP is in power everywhere in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Why didn’t they coordinate before Diwali?”

AAP state chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also mocked CM Rekha Gupta for her handling of the crisis. “We don’t know what the government has done. The Chief Minister calls AQI IQ, QQ. She can’t even pronounce it. The government has failed to stop pollution,” he said, while accusing the administration of not conducting artificial rain as promised.

Congress leaders joined in the criticism. Spokesperson Shama Mohamed tweeted, “AQI has crossed 400 in most parts of Delhi, the air is choking, and people can’t even step outside. CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi Police failed to implement court orders, and crackers were burst till midnight. The toxic air is endangering children and the elderly.”

Adding to the debate, Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog argued that the Supreme Court ruling effectively prioritised the right to burn crackers over the fundamental right to clean air. Kant called for a unified, aggressive plan to tackle the crisis, warning that Delhi’s health and environment are under serious threat.

With Diwali celebrations over and winter stubble burning continuing in Punjab, Delhi residents may continue to face high pollution levels in the days ahead.