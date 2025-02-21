MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
UP jails bring Sangam’s holy water for inmates; 75 prisons receive sacred offering

Director General (DG) of Prisons PV Ramasastry said that arrangements for inmates to take a bath using the holy water from Sangam were made under the supervision of the minister

PTI Published 21.02.25, 12:17 PM
Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 PTI

Uttar Pradesh jail administration made arrangements to bring holy water from Prayagraj's Sangam to 75 prisons across the state.

UP Jail Minister Dara Singh Chauhan who oversaw the process in Lucknow Jail said, "While people from across the world can reach Sangam, inmates from our jail cannot do it. So we decided to make arrangements for our inmates in jails." Over 90,000 inmates are currently lodged in 75 jails, including seven central prisons, across the state, Prison Department officials said.

Director General (DG) of Prisons PV Ramasastry said that arrangements for inmates to take a bath using the holy water from Sangam were made under the supervision of the minister.

The holy water from the Sangam was brought to all the jails and mixed with regular water and stored in a small tanks.

The prisoners then took bath in the water after offering prayers, the officials said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is underway in Prayagraj and will conclude on February 26.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

