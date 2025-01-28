MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 January 2025

UP: Five dead, more than 40 injured as wooden structure collapses at event in Baghpat

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured

PTI Published 28.01.25, 11:50 AM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a Jain community event in Badaut here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Wall Collapse Yogi Adityanath
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says PM Modi will 'do what is right' on illegal immigrants; likely to visit US soon

The prime minister's trip to the US, the first under Trump 2.0 was finalised during the call
Saif Ali Khan
Quote left Quote right

The police detained my son without verifying his identity. This mistake has ruined his life

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT