Lamborghini clocked at 252 kmph on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai police seize car

Mumbai police have seized a Lamborghini after its driver was found speeding at 252 kilometres per hour on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, well above the permitted limit, officials said.

The incident occurred on December 12, and a case was registered after a video of the reckless driving surfaced on social media, they said on Wednesday. The driver has not yet been identified.

“The video, shot inside the luxury sports car, shows its speedometer touching 252 kmph, while it was going towards the south end of the sea link, overtaking other vehicles,” an official said.

Following the video, police examined CCTV footage from the area and found that the same vehicle had violated speed limits on multiple occasions, with several challans already issued against it, he said.

The speed limit for cars on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 80 kmph. Police said the driver violated traffic norms and endangered public safety.

A case has been registered at Worli police station under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving on public roads, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway, police added.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of high-end sports cars in Mumbai following an earlier crash involving a Lamborghini on the city’s Coastal Road in September.

In that incident, a speeding Lamborghini rammed into the divider, though the driver escaped unhurt, an official said. Prima facie, police suspected that wet road conditions due to heavy rainfall caused the accident.

“The 52-year-old driver, Atish Shah, lost control of the wheels, and as a result, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider,” the official said.

Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, was travelling to Colaba in south Mumbai when the accident occurred. The front portion of the car was damaged and the vehicle was later towed away from the road, police said.

The Worli police had asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to examine the car for any technical faults, the official added. A case was registered against Shah under relevant sections for rash driving.

Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania also drew attention to the incident by sharing a video of the crash on his X handle and expressing concern.

“Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?” he wrote.