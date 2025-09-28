‘Unspeakable pain’: Nation grieves as 36 die in stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally

Grief and shock echoed across the country after 36 people, including children and women, lost their lives in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur.

From President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union ministers and state leaders, condolences poured in as Vijay himself said his heart had broken in “unbearable, inexplicable pain.”

Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, said he was in “unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief” and that his “heart has broken” over the loss of lives. “I pray for the speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals,” he said.

President Murmu said she was anguished by the “tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like incident” and extended her “deepest condolences to the bereaved family members”, while Vice President Radhakrishnan described it as an incident of “unspeakable pain” and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Modi termed the incident “deeply saddening” and said his thoughts were with the families who lost their loved ones.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “deeply pained” by the tragedy and assured all possible support, having separately spoken with Governor R N Ravi and Stalin.

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan also voiced his sorrow, calling it “extremely sad that several people lost their lives during a rally in Karur”.

Stalin, who convened a review meeting in Chennai, announced a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the victims, and directed ministers and officials to provide immediate support. He termed the situation “worrisome” and said he would travel to Karur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu and urged Congress workers to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

"Deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

"I urge all Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families and work alongside the authorities in relief and prompt medical assistance," he added.

According to officials, the stampede broke out around 7.30 pm when Vijay was addressing a massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, forcing him to stop midway after women and children in the crowd began fainting.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 29 persons were brought dead and more than 45 were under treatment, though Stalin later said the toll had risen to 36.