‘Unnecessary disputes’: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar hits back at Congress, Sena (UBT) over Hindi row

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has hit out at the opposition for criticising the state government's decision to make Hindi, mandatory third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

He termed the criticism as an attempt to stir “unnecessary disputes for lack of real issues.”

Speaking at an inauguration of a national memorial dedicated to the Chapekar Brothers in Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday, Pawar reaffirmed Marathi’s primacy in the state while defending the inclusion of Hindi in the early education curriculum.

“Marathi is our mother tongue and will always have first preference in the state,” he said. “Some people are creating disputes over the Hindi language only because they have nothing else to do. English is widely used across the country, and similarly, Hindi is spoken in many states. While there is a dispute over whether Hindi is the ‘Rashtra Bhasha’, I don't want to get into that.”

The Maharashtra government has decided to implement the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Hindi will now be a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools, marking a shift from the existing two-language format.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the state government of using language for political ends.

“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is trying to do his politics under the guise of language... he should understand that he is the chief of Maharashtra and Marathi is the state language. Marathi should be made compulsory. Marathi is number one language, state language, our mother tongue,” said Raut.

“As far as Hindi is concerned, there is no need to teach us Hindi, particularly in Maharashtra. Mumbai is home to the country's biggest Hindi film industry. Hindi songs, films are made here. We all listen to Hindi songs, watch Hindi films. What Hindi you will teach us? Hindi is our 'rashtra bhasha' and it should be respected,” he added.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned that his party would not allow what he termed the Centre’s attempts to “Hindi-fy” the state.

The Congress called the decision a form of Hindi imposition.

Pawar underlined the importance of all three languages — Marathi, Hindi, and English — while reiterating that Marathi would always hold primacy.

“Marathi must remain intact and continue to grow,” he stated.

Highlighting the Centre’s role in language promotion, the deputy CM credited PM Narendra Modi for conferring classical language status on Marathi. “It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who granted Marathi the status of a classical language, a decision that had been pending in Delhi for years. The NDA government showed the courage to make it happen,” Pawar said.

He also revealed that plans are in progress to establish a Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai to further promote the language.