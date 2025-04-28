Unknown gunmen kill PoK militant’s kin in Kashmir amid post-Pahalgam attack unrest

Unknown gunmen shot dead a PoK-based militant’s brother, who had no known links to militancy, at a time when the authorities have been accused of targeting the rebels’ family members by blasting their homes as reprisal for the Pahalgam massacre.

Hours after Saturday night’s shooting of Ghulam Mohammad Magrey at his home in Kupwara, chief minister Omar Abdullah said “misplaced actions that alienate people” should be avoided.

He appeared to be alluding to the serial explosions at the homes of militants’ families, which on Sunday prompted protests from several Kashmiri politicians although the forces have not owned responsibility for the blasts.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin,” Omar said on X.

“People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously. It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people.”

He added: “Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage.”

Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed, who was camping in Magrey’s village of Kandi Khas, said unknown gunmen had shot the 44-year-old, “the lone caregiver for his elderly and blind mother”.

Magrey was shot in the abdomen inside his ramshackle home. He died of his wounds a few hours later, past midnight.

Khursheed said nobody from the government had visited Magrey’s home after the shooting. Police have registered a case and begun investigations.

Officers said Magrey’s brother, Ghulam Mohideen Magrey, was now based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, having crossed over from Jammu and Kashmir. He is believed to be a Lashkar-e-Toiba operative.

Magrey’s is the second murder of a brother of any militant since the Pahalgam attack on tourists. The brother of a jailed Lashkar militant was killed on Thursday in Bandipora, with local police alleging a fake encounter.

Khursheed termed Magrey’s murder a terrorist act similar to the Pahalgam killings and linked it to the post-Pahalgam developments — an allusion to the blasts destroying the homes of militants’ families. But he attributed it to “unknown gunmen”, refraining from directly blaming the forces.

“After what happened in Pahalgam, everybody has adopted silence. Why?” Khursheed asked.

“We condemn the Pahalgam killings. That was a terrorist act. I was the first to protest against those killings. But after that you can see what kind of situation is unfolding here. People are being killed.”

Hundreds have been detained in Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack that killed 25 tourists and a local ponywallah.

The police said two “hardcore” overground workers — Tahir Ahmad Kumar of Pakerpora and Shabir Ahmad Ganai of Karpora — had been detained under the Public Safety Act in Budgam district of central Kashmir. The PSA allows detention without charges or trial for up to two years.