From flooded schools in Rajasthan to swollen rivers in Jharkhand and Kerala, rainfall throws life off gear across states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall across several states, with Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Kerala bearing the brunt of intense showers and flooding over the past two days.

In Rajasthan, a fresh weather system has triggered moderate to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Kota district's Ramganjmandi recorded the highest rainfall at 186 mm in the past 24 hours.

Intermittent downpours since Thursday morning disrupted normal life in cities such as Jaipur, Nagaur, and Behror. Roads were waterlogged and buildings flooded, including the Superintendent of Police office in Behror.

Students were reportedly trapped inside a government girls’ school in Behror, where water levels reached knee-deep. Several areas in Jaipur, including Tonk Road, Malviya Nagar and Gopalpura, also faced waterlogging.

Western Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations, while eastern Rajasthan experienced more intense showers.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over southwestern Bihar and adjacent Uttar Pradesh is expected to move forward, resulting in increased rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan from July 17.

The department forecasted heavy showers in Kota on Thursday, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in the Bharatpur division on Friday.

From July 18, rainfall is likely to intensify in both divisions. Moderate to heavy showers are expected in Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur divisions. Bikaner will receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, while Jodhpur division may see scattered rains.

In Jharkhand, schools remained shut across Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts due to continuous rainfall and forecasts of further downpours. “The administration has decided to keep all schools closed on Thursday in view of the incessant rain in Palamu district. Adequate arrangements are being made to deal with waterlogging and inundation in the district,” a statement from the district administration said.

All three districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for two consecutive days. "The water level of the North Koel river is continuously increasing. Boaters and fishermen have been asked to avoid venturing into the river," said Surendra Kumar, assistant engineer of the Bheem barrage.

Of the barrage's 40 sluice gates, 38 have been opened to release around two lakh cusecs of water.

According to the IMD’s rainfall bulletin, Jharkhand recorded a 71 per cent surplus between June 1 and July 16 — 595.8 mm of rain compared to the average 348.9 mm.

In Kerala, Kozhikode witnessed minor mudslides and water entered homes in low-lying areas on Thursday. The IMD issued an orange alert in four districts — Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, and a yellow alert in six others.

In Kasaragod, authorities warned residents living along the Uppala, Manjeswaram, Madhur and Puthige rivers to remain cautious as water levels rose. Similar advisories were issued for the Korapuzha and Kuttiady rivers in Kozhikode, Perumba in Kannur, and Kabani in Wayanad.

An orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert suggests rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.