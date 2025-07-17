IndiGo flight to Imphal returns to Delhi after mid-air technical snag

An IndiGo aircraft en route to Imphal returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical snag after being airborne for an hour.

"A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal on 17 July 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter, IndiGo said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

According to information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the A321 aircraft operating the flight 6E 5118 was airborne for an hour before it returned to Delhi.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Goa-bound IndiGo plane from Delhi made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport on Wednesday night due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

The aircraft A320 neo, operating flight 6E 6271, was diverted to Mumbai and made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

In a statement on Wednesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa."

According to the airline, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said.

The airline did not share the number of people on board or the nature of the snag.

An alternative flight carried the passengers to Delhi.

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by staff at the terminal after the flight landed at 9.52 pm on Wednesday.

"Following the diversion of a Delhi-Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on July 16," the spokesperson said in a statement early morning on Thursday.

The flight landed safely at 9.52 pm, it said, adding that the full emergency status was withdrawn at 9.57 pm.

There was no impact on overall airport operations, the spokesperson added.

With inputs from agencies