Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy call to act on illegal mining

Speaking at a conference in Puri, Union minister for coal and mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday said minerals are national property and the state governments must act on curbing illegal mining.

“We introduced the Mining Surveillance System in 2016. All illegal mining activities need to be curbed. Minerals are national property. We need to upgrade our technologies. The officers should act on it. The state should share the best practices that have evolved over the years to curb illegal mining activities,” Reddy said.

Reddy was speaking at the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference at Konark in Puri district.

He also asked the Odisha government to set up a state mineral exploration trust, in accordance with the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

Reddy, on Monday, also urged the states to develop single-window facilities to bring transparency in mineral transactions and auctions.

“We need to be self-sufficient on mineral production and exploration,” the minister said.

Reddy also stressed the need for the implementation of artificial intelligence in the mining sector.

The Union minister said: “We need to go for sustainable development of the coal mines. Once a mine is used, we need to take proactive steps to make the land reusable. So far, 140 mines have been de-coaled. The state governments should go for mining closure activities. A three-year action plan should be developed for that, and the state needs to work on it. Starting from the local NGOs to the local representatives, all should be involved in it”

Reddy suggested that in the de-coaled mining areas, the solar power projects can be developed. He said: “India aims to develop 500 gigawatt solar power by 2030 from the existing 200 gigawatts.”

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that Odisha now boasts of more than three dozen steel plants.

However, social activists questioned why the Centre remained silent on implementing the recommendation of the Justice MB Shah Commission’s report which pointed out there were illegal mining to the extent of ₹59,000 crore in Odisha.

Prafulla Samantara, winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize for 2017, told The Telegraph: “Why did the Union government remain silent on implementing the Justice MB Shah Commission’s report and collected fines from the companies who had done illegal mining? Justice Shah Commission has recommended CBI inquiry into illegal mining. Why no action has been taken? The minister needs to answer it.”

Justice Shah Commission had found illegal mining to the tune of ₹59,000 crore in Odisha between 2003 and 2011. It had submitted its report to the Union government.

Samantara said: “The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also raised concern on the illegal mining and maintained that how Odisha suffered to the tune of ₹22,500 crore loss. No action has been taken on this case.”

He added: “We need to preserve the minerals for our future generations and should refrain from over-exploitation of minerals in the name of Vikshit Bharat.”