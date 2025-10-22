‘A gentle advice to Modi ji’: Congress digs up PM’s old remark as India sees steep fall in FDI

The Congress on Wednesday jabbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a steep decline in net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, calling on him to heed the economic advice he had offered 12 years ago.

“A gentle reminder to Modi ji to follow the advice he himself gave 12 years ago!" Khera wrote on X, tagging Modi’s post from November 30, 2013, in which the Prime Minister said, "Economy is in trouble, youth want jobs. Devote more time to economics not petty politics. Chidambaram ji, please focus on the job at hand!" Pawan Khera, head of the party’s media and publicity department, wrote on X.

In the 2013 post by Modi on Twitter, now X, the Prime Minister had urged then-finance minister P. Chidambaram to focus on the economy rather than politics, warning that the economy was in trouble.

Khera highlighted recent economic indicators, noting that net FDI into India fell by 159 per cent in August 2025, with more capital leaving the country than coming in.

He also pointed out that growth in India’s eight core sectors dropped to a three-month low of just 3 per cent and that the country’s technology hiring outlook for the second half of the fiscal year 2025-26 appeared "not so promising."

According to media reports, the Reserve Bank of India noted in its Monday bulletin that gross inward FDI moderated in August 2025.

Net FDI turned negative due to a combination of lower gross inflows and higher repatriation.

