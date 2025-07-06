At Saran rally, Chirag Paswan says he will contest Bihar Assembly elections

Addressing a political rally in Saran on Sunday, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan announced that he will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Paswan also voiced his support for the introduction of domicile policy in government jobs in the state.

"People have been asking me whether Chirag Paswan will contest the assembly elections. I want to announce from Saran that yes, Chirag Paswan will contest the elections for the sake of a better future of Bihar," he said, evoking thunderous applause.

"I will contest the election for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, mothers, for my sisters. We will build a system in Bihar that will truly take the state forward on the path of development. I will realise the dreams of my father and work for 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I will live and die for Bihar and its people," he added.

Paswan also supported the demand for introducing a domicile policy for government jobs in the state, becoming the only NDA leader to do so.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has promised implementation of "100 per cent domicile" if the Mahagathbandhan, helmed by his RJD, came to power in the state after the elections.

"For the sake of the youth of Bihar, I am in support of the introduction of a domicile policy in government jobs. This has been a long-standing demand of job seekers," Paswan said.

"I must inform you that the domicile policy was introduced in 2006, but it was withdrawn by the opposition parties when they came to power. The RJD and Congress never think about the betterment of the youth of the state. They always mislead people. If they come to power, they will snatch over half of your wealth via inheritance tax," he claimed.

The Nitish Kumar government has already ruled out the possibility of the introduction of a domicile policy, stating that any such move would be against the Constitution.

Attacking the RJD, Paswan alleged that the people talking about Bihar's development now are the ones who had ruined the state in the '90s.

