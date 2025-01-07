MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Unidentified miscreants desecrate Ambedkar statue in Varanasi village, investigation underway

Station House Officer (SHO), Baragaon, Atul Kumar Singh said the Ambedkar statue in Lachhirampur village on the Anei-Nathaipur road was broken by unidentified persons

PTI Published 07.01.25, 02:13 PM
News and Newsmakers** Bengaluru: People pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar during Constitution Day celebrations in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was broken by unidentified persons in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Baragaon, Atul Kumar Singh said the Ambedkar statue in Lachhirampur village on the Anei-Nathaipur road was broken by unidentified persons on Monday night.

Villagers noticed the broken statue on Tuesday morning and informed police. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation has been launched into the matter, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

