Unesco adds Deepavali to Intangible Cultural Heritage List, PM Modi says people in India are thrilled

India's Deepavali -- the festival of light -- was on Wednesday inscribed on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was taken during a key meeting of UNESCO being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat delivered the statement on behalf of the country right after the inscription was announced during a key meeting of UNESCO at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Shekhawat and other members of the Indian contingent sported a traditional headgear to mark the occasion.

"For every Indian, Deepavali is deeply emotional, it is felt, lived, absorbed across generations," he said.

The Union minister said that with this inscription, "UNESCO honours the eternal human longing for renewal, peace and the triumph of good".

He said from potters to artisans, millions of hands keep this heritage alive. This UNESCO tag is also a responsibility, and "we must ensure Deepavali remains a living heritage," Shekhawat said.

Our children must know that Deepavali is the festival of Ram Rajya, i e, good governance, he said.

He said that on the coming Deepavali, people should "light and extra lamp, a lamp of gratitude, a lamp of peace, a lamp of shared humanity, and a lamp of good governance".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the decision, saying it will contribute to the festival's global popularity.

"People in India and around the world are thrilled," Modi said in a post on X, responding to a post from UNESCO listing Deepavali in its Intangible Heritage List.

"For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further," the prime minister said.

"May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity," Modi said.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said the honour strengthens India’s cultural standing and marks "a proud moment for Bharat," adding that Delhi will celebrate 'Bhavya Deepavali' this year to mark the achievement.

"The world will now learn more deeply about Deepavali. Every state will celebrate this moment with pride. Congratulations to everyone," she said.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote that the recognition reflects the country’s journey of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A festival that lives in our homes and hearts is today recognised by the world as a cultural treasure shared by humanity. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India’s civilisational heritage is receiving historic global acknowledgement," she wrote.

Calling the inscription a "golden chapter of Indian culture on the global stage," Gupta said the universality of India’s Sanatan traditions has been honoured at the world’s highest cultural platform.

"Deepavali is not merely a festival, but a spiritual illumination that has guided humanity for centuries along the path of truth, hope, and morality," she added, noting that the Delhi government "welcomes this historic decision with joy." She also expressed gratitude to UNESCO and to the families, artisans and devotees who have preserved the festival’s traditions. She said the honour adds to India’s cultural milestones, following the global recognition of Yoga, Kumbh, Durga Puja, and Garba in earlier years.

Gupta also said Delhi would mark the occasion with a special 'Bhavya Deepavali' celebration this year, reinforcing the national capital’s cultural identity and pride.

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The 20th session of the panel is underway from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort.

Chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as UNESCO announced that the Deepavali festival has been added to the coveted list.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and these include the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila - the traditional performance of the epic 'Ramayana'.