Uneasy calm prevails in Doda as prohibitory orders extended to Bhaderwah after clashes over AAP MLA’s detention

An uneasy calm prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district where prohibitory orders remained in place on Wednesday following clashes between protesters and security forces during demonstrations against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The arch of these restrictions has been widened to Bhaderwah valley, with all shops and business establishments shut in the town.

At least eight police personnel, including two officers, were injured in the clashes on Tuesday. Demonstrations erupted after Malik was detained under the PSA and lodged in Kathua jail for allegedly disturbing public order.

The situation remained tense throughout the night in Doda district, especially in the Doda Assembly constituency, according to reports.

Doda town and adjoining areas have been sealed and additional security personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas of the district, including Bhaderwah, Gandoh, Bhalessa, Chilli Pingal, Kahara, and Thathri, officials said.

All business establishments and educational institutions have been closed, and people have been advised to stay indoors.

"The situation is peaceful. There are no reports of any untoward incidents from anywhere," a police officer said, adding there are no reports of fresh protests in the district.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who arrived here along with senior AAP leader Imran Hussain, told reporters that Malik's detention was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The section used against terrorists has been slapped on an elected member for raising voice for the people of his constituency. It is very wrong." "We will fight this injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and, if necessary, in the Supreme Court," he said while accusing the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting the AAP by employing repressive tactics.

“They have previously jailed Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and even me. Today, Mehraj Malik has been imprisoned,” he said.

The AAP leader said they are in Jammu to meet with party workers and strategise the next steps in their protest against "political victimisation".

Authorities in Doda district on Tuesday imposed prohibitory restrictions in view of apprehensions of breach of peace, law and order concerns, and possible unlawful assemblies.

Additional District Magistrate Doda, Anil Kumar Thakur, issued an order stating that the assembly of four or more persons is prohibited across the district until further orders.

The order further directs that no individual shall deliver provocative speeches, raise slogans, or display gestures that may disrupt peace and communal harmony. Carrying lathis or sharp-edged weapons in public has also been banned.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, has been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of these restrictions in both letter and spirit.

Officials warned that any violation of the prohibitory order will invite punitive action under relevant provisions of law.

As a result, shops and business establishments remained closed in Doda and Bhaderwah towns besides other towns, and traffic remained thin on the roads. Locals reported internet slowdowns, but district authorities denied any restrictions, attributing issues to technical restoration work.

Protests had also rocked Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and Kishtwar. The National Conference, PDP, and People's Conference condemned Malik’s detention, calling it an “assault on democracy.” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that Malik posed no threat and termed the PSA detention “wrong.”

