'Undignified attire': Speaker Om Birla asks Opposition MPs to not wear T-shirts in Lok Sabha

The Speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, to go out of the House and come back with proper dress maintaining dignity

Our Web Desk Published 20.03.25, 11:54 AM
Om Birla.

Om Birla. File Photo

Opposition MPs wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them didn't quite go well with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who then adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Birla said attending the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them was not acceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum. "House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity which is not acceptable," he said.

The Speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, to go out of the House and come back with proper dress maintaining dignity.

"However big a leader is, such undignified attire is not acceptable inside the House. Go outside, change your clothes and come back with a proper dress," he told the members citing parliamentary rules and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Some DMK members came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them. The slogans were against delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

(With PTI inputs)

Parliament Lok Sabha Member Of Parliament Opposition Party
