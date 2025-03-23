'Unacceptable': NCP MP Supriya Sule slams Air India over flight delay

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has slammed Air India over flight delays and asked the civil aviation minister to take action and hold the airlines accountable.

In her posts on X on Friday night, Sule criticised Air India and said that the endlessly delayed flights were unacceptable as the passengers had to pay premium fares.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air India flights are endlessly delayed — this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens — all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the civil aviation minister to take action and hold Air India accountable,” Sule, who was travelling from New Delhi to Mumbai, said in her first post.

In her second post, she said: “I was travelling on Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes — part of a continuous trend of delays affecting passengers. This is unacceptable.”

She also urged Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to hold the airlines accountable for repeated delays and ensure better service standards for passengers.

Although the airlines did not issue any official statement on this, it responded to Sule through its X platform.

“Dear ma’am, we recognise that delays can be very frustrating. However, there are occasional operational issues outside of our control that can affect flight schedules. Your flight to Mumbai this evening was delayed by one hour due to such an issue. We appreciate your understanding,” Air India replied on X.

Sule’s posts came a month after the complaint raised by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when he was allotted a “broken and sunk” seat.