Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses Centre of using NEET, New Education Policy to push Hindi in Tamil Nadu

The whole idea behind the implementation of three language policy, NEET and New Education Policy by the BJP-led NDA at the Centre is to somehow 'impose' Hindi in Tamil Nadu, state Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged on Sunday.

Appealing to students to stay cautious over the Centre's 'conspiracy', he attacked the Union government for causing a danger to the education system in Tamil Nadu by NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and the 3-language policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You should understand these conspiracies and the dangers put forth by the Centre on education. You should realise that if you are firm on your stand our enemies cannot win against us," he said.

The deputy CM made the comments after inaugurating an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 at the Nandanam Arts College here established at an outlay of Rs 4.80 crore. The auditorium has been named "Kalaignar Kalaiarangam," after the former CM M Karunanidhi.

He recalled that the College holds significance as in 1986 students belonging to the educational institution staged a protest when there was 'imposition' of Hindi in the State.

Referring to the comments made by the then Opposition leader and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi against Hindi imposition, Udhayanidhi said it still holds relevance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.