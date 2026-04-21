Udhampur bus accident kills 21 as overloaded vehicle falls into gorge in J&K

At least 21 people were killed and 61 injured on Monday when an overcrowded bus plunged nearly 100 metres down a hillside in Jammu’s Udhampur district, crushing an autorickshaw before landing upside down on the road below.

An army convoy passing along the hilly stretch led the rescue operations after the driver of the private bus lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve near the hilltop Kagort village in Ramnagar around 10am, officials said.

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Union minister Jiitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur in Parliament, said 21 people had died and 61 were injured. The minister said most of the injured had been shifted to Udhampur Hospital, while two others who suffered serious injuries had been taken to Government Medical College, Jammu.

An army officer said they saw survivors crying inconsolably, waiting for someone to rescue them. Police and locals also rushed to the spot to shift the survivors to the hospital.

Deputy inspector-general of the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said the preliminary probe suggested that the driver may have lost control while negotiating a sharp curve. “The vehicle hit a parapet and rolled into a gorge,” he said. The officer said they are investigating reports that the bus was overloaded.

Among those killed are Tilo Ram, Prem Nath, Kartar Chand, Som Raj, Ram Chand, Gita Devi, Romal Singh, Sharda Devi, Sunny, Vishali Devi, Pushap Raj, Ramolo Ram, Gulabo Devi, Jalam Singh, Kesar Singh, Kanta Devi and

Anita Devi — all residents of Ramnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. “Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister announced a relief of ₹2 lakh for the family members of those who died in the accident and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed sorrow, saying the government stood firmly with the victims and their families and that all necessary assistance was being provided.