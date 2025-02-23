Two youths lynched over ‘goat theft’ in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district

Two youths were allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district after they were caught stealing a goat, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Jodisa village in Sonahatu panchayat under Chakulia police station in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police sources, Kinshuk Behera, 35, and Bholanath Mahato, 26, were spotted near the house of Hargovind Nayak trying to flee on a bike with a goat

around 2.30am.

“Several goats had been stolen in the village. Nayak claims he was woken up from sleep and found the youths attempting to flee with a goat on a bike. He chased them and caught them while shouting for help,” said a police source.

Within a few minutes, other villagers gathered at the scene. The two youths were allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by the villagers. Behera died on the spot.

“Mahato was seriously injured and was referred to MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur (around 90km away) where he died during treatment,” said the police source.

Behera and Mahato lived at Kuchiasoli village in Chakulia block.

East Singhbhum superintendent of police (rural) Rishabh Garg told The Telegraph that a few villagers had been arrested in connection with the case.