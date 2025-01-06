Two SUVs with same number plates found near Taj hotel in south Mumbai; probe on

Two cars with the same number plates were found parked near the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel at Colaba in south Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Both cars were taken to Colaba police station along with their drivers for a probe, an official said.

"The incident came to light at around 12.30 pm when someone observed that two SUVs were parked close to each other outside the hotel after which traffic police was informed. A probe is underway on how two cars had the same number plates and which one these was forged," he said.

The statements of the drivers are being recorded and further action will follow based on the details they give, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.