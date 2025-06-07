MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Saturday, 07 June 2025

Two neighbours out on morning walk killed by speeding car in Ghaziabad

Subhash Singh Chauhan (57) and Kamlesh Yadav (45), residents of Brij Nagri Colony, were struck from behind by a car that then fled the scene

PTI Published 07.06.25, 07:12 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

Two neighbours who were out on a morning walk were killed by a speeding car in the Rajnagar Extension area, the police said on Saturday.

Subhash Singh Chauhan (57) and Kamlesh Yadav (45), residents of Brij Nagri Colony, were struck from behind by a car that then fled the scene, ACP Nandgram Poonam Mishra said.

CCTV footage captured the gruesome details of the accident in which Chauhan's head was crushed under the car while Yadav was thrown into a deep roadside pit.

Onlookers alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and transported both men to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

After conducting post-mortem examinations, the bodies of both men were handed over to their families, ACP Mishra confirmed.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to identify the car's registration number to apprehend the driver.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

