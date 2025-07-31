Two militants killed in Jammu’s Poonch, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism continues after Pahalgam

Security forces on Wednesday said they had killed two infiltrating militants in Jammu’s Poonch, suggesting Pakistan’s intent to keep pushing terrorists into India after Pahalgam.

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the three militants involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in an operation near Srinagar city a day earlier.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen. Pratik Sharma on Wednesday visited Dachigam, where the three militants were said to be hiding, to compliment and felicitate troops for “their resilient action” and the “swift and successful execution” of the operation.

Officials here said the three militants were killed in a swift operation lasting a few minutes as the forces proceeded only after acquiring precise information about their location and activities.

Notching up another success, the defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal, said a coordinated counter-militancy operation codenamed Shivshakti was launched in the Poonch sector early on Wednesday, leading to the killing of the two militants.

“The operation was based on credible intelligence inputs acquired by synergistic and synchronised intelligence coordination by military and civil intelligence units in concert with J&K Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the area,” the spokesman said.

The spokesperson added: “Acting swiftly on the inputs, the security forces laid coordinated ambushes on the anticipated infiltration routes. A fierce gunfight ensued between the security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control in the early morning hours of July 30, leading to the neutralisation of two terrorists and recovery of a large quantity of warlike stores.”

The army said the “swift, coordinated and decisive action” by security forces prevented any collateral damage and ensured the safety of the local population.

The forces have recovered “warlike stores”, including two assault rifles with ammunition, a pistol with ammunition, hand grenades, two improvised explosive devices, medicines, a communications device and other logistic stores.

“The huge recovery of warlike and logistic stores indicates that the terrorists were well-prepared for prolonged engagement,” the spokesman said.

The army called the operation a major setback to the “nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisations that are constantly abetting acts of terror in the Jammu and Kashmir region”.