Two 'hybrid militants' of Lashkar-e-Taiba apprehended in south J&K's Poonch

Security forces have apprehended two "hybrid militants" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said it was a "major operational success".

"Hybrid militants" are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

Giving details of the operation, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch following specific input.

"The area was effectively cordoned and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," they said.

The two were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, they added.

Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenades, two pouches, Rs 5,400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.