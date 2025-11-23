'TVK did not make empty claims like DMK on ending NEET': Vijay returns to campaign trail

After a nearly two-month pause, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam (TVK) chief Vijay stepped back into the political spotlight on Sunday, resuming his 2026 Assembly election campaign with a direct attack on the ruling DMK.

Speaking at an indoor auditorium in Sunguvarchattiram in Kanchipuram district, the actor-turned-politician accused the DMK of “loot” and hinted at dynasty politics, sharpening his criticism ahead of a crucial election year.

Addressing party cadres, supporters and local residents, Vijay questioned the DMK’s stand while defending his own party’s ideological base.

Responding to DMK leaders who have repeatedly asked what the TVK stands for, he said his party was founded on “solid ideological standpoints,” adding that it “begins with the principle of equality” and has pushed for a caste census.

Vijay did not hold back while framing the contrast he sees between the two parties. He alleged that the DMK’s ideology was “loot” and mocked what he described as the party’s pretension.

His remarks also carried a clear jab at the party’s leadership structure, as he indirectly flagged dynasty politics without naming names.

He made it a point to underline what the TVK would and would not promise.

“The TVK did not make ‘empty claims’ like the DMK on ending NEET,” he said, arguing instead that education should be moved to the state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.

Sunday’s event marked Vijay’s first major public interaction with supporters since the September 27 stampede in Karur. With less than a year to go for the Assembly election, his return signals that the TVK intends to keep up its pace on the ground, building momentum as the political contest begins to take shape.