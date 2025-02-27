MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 27 February 2025

Delhi: Tutor arrested for raping 15-year-old student for three years in CR Park area

The teacher, a native of West Bengal, also allegedly threatened and blackmailed the girl, police said

PTI Published 27.02.25, 02:16 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times over three years by her tuition teacher in south Delhi's C R Park area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

The teacher, a native of West Bengal, also allegedly threatened and blackmailed the girl, police said.

The matter came to light when the girl, accompanied by her father, lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

"The minor alleged that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused since 2022. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

She alleged that the accused also threatened and blackmailed her, the DCP said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the tutor under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The accused was arrested late on Wednesday night, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

