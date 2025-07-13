Trinamool tears into BJP's ‘Beti Bachao farce' as Odisha student's 'sexual harassment'

The health condition of the 20-year old woman student who set herself on fire on the college campus in Balasore over an alleged sexual harassment incident is "highly critical" after suffering 95 per cent burn injuries in her body, an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar said on Sunday.

The student, a second-year Integrated B.Ed candidate, had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against the head of her department.

On Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP-led governments of systemic apathy. Posting on its official X channel, the party wrote:

“Different day, different victim — same rot under @BJP4India’s watch.

In Balasore, Odisha, a student was forced to set herself ablaze after her HOD demanded sexual favours and threatened to ruin her future. She is battling with 95% burns. A fellow student who tried to save her has suffered 70% burns.

The silence of @MohanMOdisha is disgraceful, and the absence of any condemnation from PM @narendramodi only reaffirms what we already know: ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is a FARCE.”

According to the police, the woman sustained burn injuries across 90 to 95 percent of her body.

A male student who attempted to rescue her has also been admitted with 70 percent burns. Both were initially taken to the District Headquarters Hospital before she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas on Sunday confirmed that her condition remains "highly critical". “About 95 per cent of the victim's body has suffered severe burn injuries. Her kidneys and lungs are also affected. She is currently on critical care support,” he said.

He added, “Her entire body is burnt except for some patches on her face. At this moment we cannot say anything.”

Hospital authorities said that doctors from departments including critical care, surgery, nephrology and pulmonology are working round-the-clock. An eight-member expert committee has been formed to oversee the student's treatment.

Before the incident, the student had reportedly met the college Principal, Dilip Ghosh, demanding action against the accused teacher. “The student had come to me and wanted action against the teacher. I counselled her as she looked tense. She had lodged a complaint on June 30 and an internal complaint committee (ICC) inquiry was going on,” Ghosh said.

Despite the ongoing ICC inquiry, the student and her friends said no tangible action had been taken.

In response to public outrage, the Odisha government on Saturday suspended Principal Dilip Ghosh. An official order from the Higher Education department cited his “failure to perform his duties” in addressing the student’s complaint.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi is expected to visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar to check on the student’s condition, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said after meeting her family members.

The TMC has now questioned the efficacy of the BJP-led central government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) campaign.

TMC’s strongly-worded statement was aimed not just at the Odisha BJP leadership but also at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.