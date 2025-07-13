Outrage in Odisha as burn victim battles for life after sexual harassment complaint snub

The self-immolation by a 20-year-old college student for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" in Odisha's Balasore district triggered a statewide outrage on Sunday with the opposition parties staging protests, demanding the resignation of the state higher education minister.

However, the college girl was battling for her life with 95 per cent burns at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Amid the protests on the Balasore incident, which came to light days after the gang rape of another college girl in Gopalpur beach, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi went to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after returning from a three-day tour to Delhi.

Majhi said the government is ensuring the "best possible treatment" for the student, who set herself on fire on the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College campus in Balasore on Saturday after allegedly being denied justice in a sexual harassment complaint.

"The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises," he said.

Majhi also said, "We will take strong action as soon as the higher education department committee report is available." He said the government would also take measures to prevent such kind of incidents in educational institutes in the state.

Majhi also met the parents and family members of the student at the hospital.

The student, admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, remains on ventilator support with 95 per cent burn injuries, and her condition has been described as "highly critical" by hospital authorities, the officials said.

The patient is now on ventilator, and dialysis has started with the hope of keeping her alive, they said.

Hospital officials said there were no signs of improvement since Saturday evening.

"About 95 per cent of her body has suffered severe burns. Her kidneys and lungs are also affected due to the fire and smoke inhalation," Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, executive director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, told reporters.

A ten-member expert medical team has been constituted, comprising specialists from anesthesiology, pulmonary medicine, nephrology, burns, and plastic surgery, he said.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das and BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida condemned the sexual harassment incident.

Patnaik expressed "shock" over the incident and termed it as "deeply distressing" and sought the governor's intervention.

"A young student resorting to self-immolation inside one of #Odisha's premier Universities is both shocking and deeply distressing. I fervently pray to Lord Jagannatha for her swift recovery from the grievous burn injuries," he added.

Both the BJD and Congress leaders have sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to the state from Monday.

Describing the incident as "deeply disturbing", National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar asked the Odisha DGP to "ensure a fair and time-bound" investigation.

She sought an action taken report within three days.

The activists of both the BJD and Congress also hit the streets and staged demonstrations before the residence of the chief minister and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The opposition parties demanded the resignation of Majhi and Suraj over the incident.

Meanwhile, a three-member high-level committee, headed by Higher Education Director Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, rushed to Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College where the woman student set herself on fire after coming out of the principal’s chamber on Saturday afternoon.

The department's Joint Secretary Mousumi Nayak, and Professor Jhumki Rath are members of the panel.

The committee grilled the college principal for three hours and also talked to students to ascertain facts.

The second-year student of the Integrated BEd programme had set herself on fire, demanding action against a teacher who allegedly sexually and mentally harassed her.

The Women and Children Wing of the Crime Branch of Odisha Police took up the case suo motu and started an investigation.

“We will probe the matter,” said Crime Branch DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak.

The state government suspended college principal Dilip Ghose and prime accused Samira Kumar Sahu who was also arrested in the case, police said.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and the higher education minister visited the hospital.

The girl’s father and brother held the college authorities responsible for her suicide attempt.

“My daughter was pressurised by the college authorities to withdraw the sexual harassment complaint against the teacher, following which she set herself on fire. She was under stress,” the girl's father said, adding that strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, several ministers and leaders of different political parties visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar and met the family members of the college girl.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.