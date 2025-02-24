MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trinamool tests Kerala waters: Mahua Moitra and Derek O’Brien meet IUML leader Thangal

Anvar's role in bringing Moitra and O’Brien to Kerala is being watched keenly by political circles. With the Opposition not keen on roping in Anvar, he told The Telegraph that the state's political dynamics would witness a shift soon

Cynthia Chandran Published 24.02.25, 06:10 AM
TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 PTI photo

A two-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress is in Kerala to hold discussions with community leaders and party members to strengthen the TMC's foothold in the state.

The delegation comprising Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien and Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra met Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence in Malappuram on Saturday. The IUML is part of the Opposition United Democratic Front helmed by the Congress.

The Bengal leaders were accompanied by P.V. Anvar, Trinamool's Kerala coordinator who organised the visit.

After the meeting, Thangal told reporters in Malappuram that they had not discussed any political issues.

"The AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) is part of the INDIA bloc. We will focus on strengthening our alliance ahead of the elections to local bodies later this year followed by the crucial Assembly polls next year," said Thangal.

Anvar had severed ties with the Congress and joined the Left camp as an Independent MLA in the 2016 Assembly elections. However, the two-term MLA resigned as a legislator and broke ties with the LDF following differences of opinion with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anvar's role in bringing Moitra and O’Brien to Kerala is being watched keenly by political circles. With the Opposition not keen on roping in Anvar, he told The Telegraph that the state's political dynamics would witness a shift soon.

“The aim of Moitra's and O’Brien’s visit to Kerala, and their decision to meet the community leaders, is to know their stand on fascism. They also met Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, the Bishop of the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. We have also arranged a seminar called ‘United for Progress’. A membership campaign drive will be started soon,” Anvar said.

Addressing the seminar on Sunday, Moitra said Trinamool would take up the issue of man-animal conflict in the state. The party leaders also said Anvar would continue as the state coordinator while V.S. Manoj Kumar and Hamza Parakkat had been appointed chief coordinators.

