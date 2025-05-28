Trinamool Congress amps up demand for Parliament special session on Pahalgam attack

The Trinamool Congress doubled down on its demand for a special session of the Parliament on the aftermath of the terror strike in Pahalgam and India’s armed response in strikes against terror camps.

“We don’t want to wait for the monsoon session, which happens in July. The Modi government must call for a special session in the Parliament in June so that the united resolve of all parties can be expressed in the foremost forum of parliamentary democracy, which is the House of the people,” said Trinamool’s deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition parties have repeatedly demanded a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror strike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had skipped an all-party meeting after the terror attacks.

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP from Barasat, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, reminded the Modi government of past instances when special sessions were called in moments of crisis.

“In 1971, the then PM had called for an all-party special session for discussion following the war. In 2001 too, following the Parliament attack, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had called for a special session to take everyone’s opinion. Similarly, this time also we want a special session,” Ghosh Dastidar said.

The Trinamool’s parliamentary party had meeting at the Central Hall of the Parliament on Tuesday and demanded a special session.

Modi and the BJP have gone on a PR overdrive on the success of the Operation Sindoor where precision strikes were carried out in terror camps based in Pak-Occupied Kashmir and also inside the Pakistani territory.

Separate teams of MPs, senior politicians and diplomats are touring across the world to present India’s case. The Trinamool’s general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was a last-minute inductee into the team travelling to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Ghose said the Trinamool had announced it would support any decision taken by the Centre, while continuing to hold it accountable.

“We demand a special session of Parliament be held because in a Parliamentary democracy the foremost platform is the Parliament. The government must come in the House, take the Opposition and the people of the nation into confidence,” Ghose said. “It is time that the citizens of India heard government’s point of view and answers to urgent questions being raised in national interest.”

The Trinamool also pointed out the perpetrators of the attack on tourists in Pahalgam are yet to be apprehended.

“Although our armed forces could kill 100 terrorists, they are yet to arrest the prime accused in the Pahalgam attack. This question remains unanswered,” the Barasat MP said.