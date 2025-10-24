Tribal schools set to debate 'RSS agenda' on modern education and indigenous knowledge

Government-run residential schools for tribal children have been asked to debate how modern education is diluting India’s indigenous knowledge systems, a topic seen as a pet agenda of the RSS.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), which runs over 400 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across the country, wants these institutions to debate “Modern Education is Diluting Indigenous Knowledge Systems” during the ensuing EMRS National Cultural & Literary Fest and Kala Utsav 2025.

According to the guidelines issued by NESTS, students of classes IX to XII will participate in the debate to be conducted in Hindi and English in November.

“In the debate competition, separate winners will be declared for ‘for the motion’ and ‘against the motion’ in both Hindi and English categories,” said the guidelines issued by NESTS, an institution under the Union ministry of tribal affairs.

The schools are preparing to organise the events.

Academics, however, found the topic to be premised on a flawed idea that modern education is against the indigenous knowledge of India.

Y.S. Alone, a professor in the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with research interests in ancient Indian and Buddhist art, said the topic sends a message that modern education runs contrary to traditional knowledge.

“The topic has been (approached) by looking at indigenous knowledge in the narrow prism of Brahmanism. The vedic tradition of education and knowledge creation has thrived on the metaphysical concepts of Brahma, Parambrahma, past life, karma. The gurukul system was exclusionary as the majority of the people were restricted from entry.

“As an alternative, the Shramanic traditions like Buddhism and Jainism welcomed all, provided education for production of necessary resources and helped the people to contribute meaningfully.

“The Shramanic tradition is in sync with the modern education system, which works for the welfare of humanity and for eradicating superstitions. If modern education corrects the dogmas and obscurantist practices, it is good,” Alone said.

A former vice-chancellor of a state university said that the National Education Policy (NEP) promotes modern scientific education. He said Rightwing organisations like the RSS had always promoted superstitions at the cost of scientific temper.

“Scientific advancement is one of the objectives of the NEP. This topic seeks to negate the NEP,” he said.

The NEP document says: “The purpose of the education system is to develop good human beings capable of rational thought and action, possessing compassion and empathy, courage and resilience, scientific temper and creative imagination, with sound ethical moorings and values.”