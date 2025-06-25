Tribal girl burnt with hot ladle in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district over theft suspicion, 5 held

A 10-year-old tribal girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district is recovering from burn injuries after allegedly being branded with a hot ladle on suspicion of theft.

The girl’s aunt Manikala, who is her guardian, and her neighbours allegedly tortured her on the advice of a soothsayer after a neighbour’s mobile phone was reported missing.

“I kept saying that I did not steal the phone, but they didn’t listen,” the girl, who has suffered severe burns on her face, told reporters.

Five people, including Manikala, have been arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 120 Clause 1 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort a confession) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Sailaja Rayapati visited the girl at Apollo Hospital in Nellore. “I assured her that the Women’s Commission will stand by the family members with courage. I clearly instructed the police to take strict action against the accused immediately. For the safety of children and the eradication of superstitions, the entire society must act responsibly,” she posted on X.

The Opposition YSR Congress Party said the “barbaric act has shaken the conscience of the state”.

“YSRCP strongly condemns this inhuman cruelty and demands immediate and strict action against all those involved. Such incidents expose the breakdown of law and order under the TDP-led coalition government. The safety of our children, especially from vulnerable communities, must be protected at all costs,” the party posted on X.

The police are looking for the girl’s parents who are migrant labourers. The girl will be sent to institutional care if they are not found.

Manikala had reportedly thrown her niece out of her house two months ago following an argument. Since then, the girl has been staying with other residents of the tribal settlement in Kuditipalem Kakarladibba.

Locals found her crying on Sunday with blisters all over her body. The police rushed her to Indukurpet Community Health Centre before shifting her to the hospital.

2 OBC men tonsured

A group of upper caste men allegedly tonsured a religious preacher and his aide after finding that they hailed from the Yadav caste in Dandarpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, police said.

After the video of the tonsuring went viral on social media, the police swung into action and arrested four persons, including the main accused.

The victims were “katha vachaks” (narrators of holy texts) and had gone to the village for a Bhagwad Katha.