India welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire, stresses dialogue amid US strikes on nuclear sites

In a 118-word statement, India continued with its tightrope-walk policy of not commenting on the actions of Israel, Iran and the US

Anita Joshua Published 25.06.25, 07:09 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

India on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, iterating New Delhi’s stated position that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the multiple conflicts in West Asia.

In a 118-word statement, India continued with its tightrope-walk policy of not commenting on the actions of Israel, Iran and the US.

“While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about,” India said.

Stating that India “stands ready to play its part” in dialogue and diplomacy to “address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region”, the external affairs ministry articulated the hope that all parties concerned would work towards sustained peace and stability.

For the first time, the statement referred to the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites. “We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran’s nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar,” the statement said.

Caught in a bind given New Delhi’s historic relationship with Tehran and fast-growing ties with Tel Aviv, India, through the 12-day conflict, essentially hunkered down in the hope that the crisis would blow over.

India continued to keep its head down even after Saturday, when there was a palpable possibility of the crisis engulfing the entire region once the US entered the war with the targeting of three Iranian nuclear facilities that night.

