EC orders door-to-door voter verification in Bihar ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday ordered Bihar’s chief electoral officer to ensure all voters of the state submit their enumeration forms on the basis of which the electoral roll will be updated ahead of the Assembly polls this year.

Booth level officers (BLOs) will visit all homes of all voters, and check proofs of both places and dates of birth. Until now, while applying to become a voter, citizens only needed to submit proof of residence and date of birth — and not place of birth. The BLOs will also give the enumeration form which the voter has to fill up on the spot and hand it back.

The exercise, called special intensive revision (SIR), will begin on Wednesday.

Bihar’s 7.73 crore voters have until July 26 to submit enumeration forms. They can also submit them online on a website which the EC is yet to announce. Physical verification by BLOs will be done in cases of online submissions.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1. Claims and objections can be submitted till September 1. The electoral roll's final publication is scheduled for September 30.

Names of those unable to submit the forms can be struck off the electoral list.

The move comes at a time when the BJP has alleged that many Bangladesh infiltrators have been enrolled as voters.

The proof of place of birth practically makes the voter registration a test of citizenship. So far, no guidelines have been issued on what is to be done for citizens without requisite documents.

Point 14 of Annexure A of the order on SIR states: “The ERO/AERO shall not delete any entry from the draft roll without conducting an inquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity to the persons concerned whose name has appeared in the draft roll. In case any person is aggrieved by the decision of the ERO, he may prefer an appeal to the District Magistrate…. If the appellant remains unsatisfied, a second appeal may be preferred before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the DM's order.”

An EC official told this paper: “This (SIR) is likely to be followed for subsequent elections as well.”

The move comes at a time when the Opposition has questioned the veracity of electoral rolls and the BJP has alleged that a large number undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh were enrolled as voters.

The enumeration form has three age categories according to provisions of The Citizenship Act, 1955. Those born in India before July 1, 1987 will have to submit proof of "date of birth and/or place of birth." Those born between July 1, 1987, and December 12, 2004, will have to give the same for themselves as well as proofs for either parent. Those born after December 2, 2004 will have to provide proofs for themselves and both their parents.

“If any parent is not Indian, provide a copy of his/her valid passport & visa at the time of your birth,” the form states.

There are also categories for those born outside India and naturalised citizens.

No information has been given in the form, nor have EC officials responded to queries from The Telegraph on provisions for orphans or abandoned children who do not have their parents' documents.

If the name of the voter exists on the rolls with the qualifying date as January 1, 2003, that itself will be taken as proof. This roll will also be made available on the websites of the chief electoral officer, district election officers (district magistrates) and electoral registration officers. The last "intensive revision" in Bihar was done in 2003.

The list of documents include: “Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. 2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. 3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. 4. Passport 5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities 6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority 7. Forest Right Certificate 8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority 9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) 10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. 11. Any land/house allotment certificate by the Government.”

However, this list is not “exhaustive”.

Although the BLOs are required to visit every household, in case a house is locked, the BLO will slip the form under the door and visit the residence concerned at least thrice again to collect the form.