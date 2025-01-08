Transformer theft leaves Uttar Pradesh village without power for 25 days

Villagers in Soraha have been living without electricity for close to a month because of the theft of a 250 KVA power transformer.

Thieves dismantled the transformer in the village in Ughaiti area, stole its oil and other valuable components, and fled, according to locals and officials.

Though the power department has launched a probe into the matter, it is yet to install a new transformer even after 25 days. Neither have police been able to track the burglars.

After dusk, the village with a population of 5,000 is plunged into darkness.

The most affected are students preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, set to begin in February.

Village head Satpal Singh said, "The power cut has severely disrupted children's education and the daily lives of residents. Basic necessities like inverters and mobile charging are also unavailable. Villagers are increasingly becoming more and more agitated." Vijay Sharma, a local class 12 student, said his online study has been severely impacted because of the power cut.

"The board exams are approaching, and it has been nearly a month since the transformer was stolen, yet it hasn't been replaced. This has made made online classes extremely difficult. My entire academic year is at stake," he said.

Haribhagwan, a farmer, said it has become nearly impossible for him to irrigate his field.

"It is also challenging to visit the fields and tube wells in the dark, and stray animals are damaging the crops. Despite repeated requests to electricity department to install a new transformer, there has been no action," he said.

Ashok Kumar, a junior engineer stationed at the Ughaiti power substation, assured that a new transformer is on the way.

"A case regarding the transformer theft has been registered, and a repair proposal has been sent to the government. A new transformer will be installed within one or two days," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.